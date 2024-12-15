Texas A&M-Commerce Lions face the South Alabama Jaguars on 6-game slide

South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-9, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-9, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce looks to break its six-game skid when the Lions take on South Alabama.

The Lions are 1-1 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the road. South Alabama is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M-Commerce makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). South Alabama’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Lions.

Myles Corey is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

