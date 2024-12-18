Texas A&M-Commerce Lions face the Abilene Christian Wildcats on 7-game slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-10, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-10, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce heads into the matchup with Abilene Christian as losers of seven games in a row.

The Lions have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 away from home. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions.

Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 62.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

