Texas A&M-CC Islanders play the Lamar Cardinals on 4-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (2-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Islanders take on Lamar.

The Islanders are 5-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Lamar is seventh in the Southland allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 61.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Islanders.

Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

