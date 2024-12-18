Texas A&M-CC Islanders face the UMKC Kangaroos

UMKC Kangaroos (3-9) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-9) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and Texas A&M-CC square off in Edinburg, Texas.

The Islanders have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 7.4.

The Kangaroos have a 3-9 record in non-conference games. UMKC is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 29.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Islanders.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.