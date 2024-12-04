Texas A&M-CC Islanders face the Lamar Cardinals on 4-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (2-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC seeks…

Lamar Cardinals (2-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Lamar.

The Islanders have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads college basketball with 46.3 points in the paint. Isaac Williams leads the Islanders averaging 7.3.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Lamar is the top team in the Southland scoring 16.3 fast break points per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Lamar averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.4 points.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals.

