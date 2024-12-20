Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the Eastern Michigan Eagles meet in Edinburg, Texas

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and Texas A&M-CC meet at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

The Islanders have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas A&M-CC is the best team in the Southland in team defense, allowing 54.8 points while holding opponents to 30.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-7 in non-conference play. Eastern Michigan is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 36.3% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 30.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Islanders.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

