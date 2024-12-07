Texas A&M-CC hosts SFA following Thompson’s 20-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 68-65 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 5-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The ‘Jacks are 0-1 against Southland opponents. SFA is the Southland leader with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 5.0.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and ‘Jacks square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 62.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Islanders.

Kyle Hayman is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the ‘Jacks.

