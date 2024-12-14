Texas A&M-CC faces SFA in conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-2, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-2, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA visit Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play.

The Islanders have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Allen leads the Islanders with 10.3 rebounds.

The Ladyjacks are 0-1 in Southland play. SFA ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Blackstone averaging 3.6.

Texas A&M-CC averages 64.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 60.9 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 21.4 percentage points greater than the 28.1% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Islanders.

Blackstone is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Ladyjacks.

