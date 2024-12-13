Texas A&M-CC faces Hawaii on 3-game road slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 1-1 Southland) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 1-1 Southland) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Islanders take on Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 in home games. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.8 boards.

The Islanders have gone 0-3 away from home. Texas A&M-CC averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Hawaii averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors.

Owen Dease is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.