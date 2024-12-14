Texas A&M-CC faces Hawaii on 3-game road skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 1-1 Southland) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4, 1-1 Southland) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hits the road against Hawaii looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 on their home court. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.8 boards.

The Islanders are 0-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Hawaii averages 75.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.9 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 10.7 more points per game (81.7) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 52.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

Garry Clark is shooting 60.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Islanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.