Tensaie, UTEP Miners to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers

UTEP Miners (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-6)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP heads to Utah Tech for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Trailblazers are 3-2 on their home court. Utah Tech is second in the WAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Miners are 1-1 on the road. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Utah Tech averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 67.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Miners.

