Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tensaie leads UTEP against…

Tensaie leads UTEP against Portland after 21-point game

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 3:41 AM

UTEP Miners (4-2) at Portland Pilots (9-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Portland after Ivane Tensaie scored 21 points in UTEP’s 81-68 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Pilots have gone 5-0 at home. Portland averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Miners are 1-0 in road games. UTEP is sixth in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Delma Zita averaging 5.2.

Portland averages 80.9 points, 21.6 more per game than the 59.3 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 8.3 more points per game (68.0) than Portland allows to opponents (59.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is shooting 54.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Pilots.

Tensaie is averaging 17.5 points for the Miners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up