Tennessee Tech visits Western Illinois following Larry’s 23-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-3)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Western Illinois after Chloe Larry scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-58 victory over the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Illinois averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-3 in road games. Tennessee Tech averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Western Illinois scores 69.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 61.8 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 69.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 65.4 Western Illinois allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory McDermott averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Reghan Grimes is averaging 14 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

