Tennessee Tech visits North Alabama, looks to stop road losing streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-4) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Golden Eagles visit North Alabama.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. North Alabama leads the ASUN with 36.2 points in the paint led by Will Soucie averaging 9.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

North Alabama is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 73.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 73.2 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lions.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

