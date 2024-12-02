Tennessee Tech visits Colorado following Formann’s 25-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Tennessee…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Tennessee Tech after Frida Formann scored 25 points in Colorado’s 79-71 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-1 in home games. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 in road games. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC allowing 58.1 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

Colorado’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

Reghan Grimes is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.