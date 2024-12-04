Tennessee Tech plays North Alabama on 3-game road slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-4) at North Alabama Lions (5-4) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-4) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Golden Eagles visit North Alabama.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. North Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Tennessee Tech is ninth in the OVC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 4.1.

North Alabama scores 78.3 points per game, equal to what Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

