Tennessee State visits Western Kentucky, aims to end road slide

Tennessee State Tigers (3-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -15.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will look to end its three-game road skid when the Tigers take on Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 4-1 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks second in the CUSA with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 0-3 in road games. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 42.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Ogundele averaging 7.0.

Western Kentucky scores 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.8 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 8.9 more points per game (83.7) than Western Kentucky gives up (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Brandon Weston is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers.

