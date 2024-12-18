Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana on 6-game road slide

Tennessee State Tigers (4-6) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-6) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hits the road against Southern Indiana looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Tennessee State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Tennessee State scores 7.6 more points per game (65.1) than Southern Indiana allows to opponents (57.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders is averaging 12.1 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

Somah Kamara is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

