Tennessee State visits No. 18 Ole Miss after Parker’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces No. 18 Ole Miss after Saniah Parker scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 83-65 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Rebels are 3-0 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-5 in road games. Tennessee State is ninth in the OVC allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Ole Miss is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels.

Somah Kamara is averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

