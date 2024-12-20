Tennessee State visits Morehead State following Weston’s 33-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 1-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 1-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Brandon Weston scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 77-75 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Morehead State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State averages 69.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 76.6 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Breazeale is averaging 7.4 points for the Eagles.

Ahmir Langlais is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.