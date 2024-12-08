Tennessee State plays No. 18 Ole Miss after Parker’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays No. 18 Ole Miss after Saniah Parker scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 83-65 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Rebels have gone 3-0 at home. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 15.9 assists per game led by Madison Scott averaging 3.4.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 8.1.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Rebels.

Somah Kamara is averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.