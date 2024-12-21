Tennessee State plays Morehead State after Weston’s 33-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 1-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 1-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Brandon Weston scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 77-75 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Dieonte Miles averaging 5.0.

The Tigers are 0-1 in OVC play. Tennessee State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Morehead State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Ruegsegger is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.7 points.

Justus Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

