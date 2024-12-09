Tennessee State faces Western Kentucky, aims to halt 3-game slide

Tennessee State Tigers (3-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State enters the matchup against Western Kentucky as losers of three games in a row.

The Hilltoppers have gone 4-1 at home. Western Kentucky averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Tennessee State scores 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Western Kentucky averages 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.8 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 8.9 more points per game (83.7) than Western Kentucky gives up to opponents (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Thedford averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Brandon Weston is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.