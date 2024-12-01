Tennessee State faces UNC Asheville following Weston’s 24-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts UNC Asheville after Brandon Weston scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 97-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Tennessee State leads the OVC averaging 84.9 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. UNC Asheville has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 74.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.0 Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 assists.

Josh Banks is shooting 39.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

