Tennessee State faces Morehead State following Kamara’s 21-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (5-6, 0-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Somah Kamara scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 74-56 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. Morehead State leads the OVC with 39.5 points in the paint led by Katie Novik averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 0-1 in conference games. Tennessee State gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Morehead State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Morehead State has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The Eagles and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Kamara is averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

