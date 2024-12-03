Tennessee hosts Latson and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (8-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Tennessee…

Florida State Seminoles (8-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Tennessee after Ta’Niya Latson scored 24 points in Florida State’s 95-54 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 5-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

The Seminoles are 0-1 on the road. Florida State leads the ACC scoring 96.2 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Tennessee averages 98.2 points, 35.2 more per game than the 63.0 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 32.0 more points per game (96.2) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is shooting 58.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Volunteers.

Latson is averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.