Temple wins 110-81 over Holy Family

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zion Stanford had 25 points in Temple’s 110-81 win against Holy Family on Tuesday night.

Stanford also had five assists for the Owls (5-4). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line and added five assists. Aiden Tobiason shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Tairi Ketner led the way for the Tigers with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Holy Family also got 16 points from Jason Shields. Najee Coursey also had 14 points.

Temple took the lead with 17:32 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 55-43 at halftime, with Stanford racking up 14 points. Temple outscored Holy Family in the second half by 17 points, with Tobiason scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

