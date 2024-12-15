Temple visits Hofstra after Stanford’s 25-point performance

Temple Owls (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (8-3) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2; over/under…

Temple Owls (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (8-3)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Hofstra after Zion Stanford scored 25 points in Temple’s 110-81 win against the Holy Family Tigers.

The Pride have gone 3-0 at home. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Michael Graham leads the Pride with 6.8 boards.

The Owls have gone 0-2 away from home. Temple is ninth in the AAC allowing 77.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Hofstra makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Temple averages 15.5 more points per game (80.9) than Hofstra gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.