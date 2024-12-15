Temple secures 60-42 win against Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 12 points helped Temple defeat Hofstra 60-42 on Sunday. Mashburn shot 4 for…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 12 points helped Temple defeat Hofstra 60-42 on Sunday.

Mashburn shot 4 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (6-4). Quante Berry added 10 points while going 4 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Lynn Greer III had nine points and went 4 of 8 from the field.

The Pride (8-4) were led by Jean Aranguren, who finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Hofstra also got nine points and two steals from Kijan Robinson. Silas Sunday finished with five points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Temple took the lead with 15:04 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-20 at halftime, with Mashburn racking up 12 points. Temple outscored Hofstra by five points over the final half, while Greer led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

