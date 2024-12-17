Temple plays Davidson, aims for 6th straight home win

Davidson Wildcats (8-2) at Temple Owls (6-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple will try to keep its…

Davidson Wildcats (8-2) at Temple Owls (6-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Owls play Davidson.

The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Temple is eighth in the AAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Babatunde Durodola averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Temple is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Owls.

Bobby Durkin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.