Temple plays Buffalo, looks for 7th straight home win

Buffalo Bulls (5-6) at Temple Owls (7-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -15.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Temple will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Owls play Buffalo.

The Owls have gone 4-0 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaging 5.5.

The Bulls are 1-5 on the road. Buffalo allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Temple scores 77.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 80.2 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Owls.

Ryan Sabol is averaging 16.9 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

