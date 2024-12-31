Temple hosts East Carolina following Hearp’s 21-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (8-5, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-5, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Carolina Pirates (8-5, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-5, 1-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Temple after Jayla Hearp scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 93-84 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls are 1-3 on their home court. Temple is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 3.7.

The Pirates are 0-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Synia Johnson averaging 3.2.

Temple is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.5% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 62.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 64.3 Temple gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Owls.

Amiya Joyner is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

