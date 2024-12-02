Telfort leads Butler against Eastern Illinois after 24-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Eastern Illinois after…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Eastern Illinois after Jahmyl Telfort scored 24 points in Butler’s 87-77 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Butler is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 0-5 in road games. Eastern Illinois gives up 78.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Butler’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs.

Nakyel Shelton is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

