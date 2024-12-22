Tejada scores 18, Towson beats Bryant 70-65

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 18 points as Towson beat Bryant 70-65 on Sunday. Tejada had five rebounds…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 18 points as Towson beat Bryant 70-65 on Sunday.

Tejada had five rebounds for the Tigers (5-8). Dylan Williamson scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Tomiwa Sulaiman went 4 of 10 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The Tigers stopped a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Bulldogs (6-8) were led by Earl Timberlake, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Barry Evans added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for Bryant. Keyshawn Mitchell also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Tejada put up 12 points in the first half for Towson, who led 33-28 at the break. Towson used a 12-3 second-half run erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 58-55 with 7:21 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Williamson scored nine second-half points.

Towson plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday, and Bryant visits Grand Canyon on Monday.

