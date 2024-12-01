Teel’s 24 help Indiana State take down Tarleton State 87-71 at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Samage Teel’s 24 points helped Indiana State defeat Tarleton State 87-71 on Sunday night at Baha…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Samage Teel’s 24 points helped Indiana State defeat Tarleton State 87-71 on Sunday night at Baha Mar Hoops.

Teel added eight rebounds for the Sycamores (5-4). Markus Harding added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Bruno Alocen had 14 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Texans (2-7) were led by Ronnie Harrison Jr., who recorded 22 points and six rebounds. Bubu Benjamin added 20 points for Tarleton State. Izzy Miles also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Indiana State took the lead with 13:31 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Teel led their team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 53-31 at the break. Indiana State was outscored by Tarleton State in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Teel led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.