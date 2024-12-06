Teel and Indiana State host Missouri State

Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (5-3) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits…

Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (5-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Missouri State after Samage Teel scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 87-71 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Missouri State is seventh in the MVC scoring 77.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Sycamores are 1-1 on the road. Indiana State is fourth in the MVC scoring 83.1 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Missouri State scores 77.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.8 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Sycamores match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.5 points.

Teel is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sycamores.

