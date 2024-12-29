TCU visits Love and Arizona

TCU Horned Frogs (7-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

TCU Horned Frogs (7-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts TCU after Caleb Love scored 24 points in Arizona’s 94-41 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Arizona is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 43.6 points in the paint. Trey Townsend leads the Wildcats with 7.3.

The Horned Frogs are 0-1 in road games. TCU averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Arizona makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). TCU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs match up Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

Frankie Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.