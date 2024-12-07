Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU squares off…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (5-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU squares off against Vanderbilt in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 5-3 in non-conference play. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Commodores are 8-1 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.3.

TCU’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Jason Edwards is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Commodores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.