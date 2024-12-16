TCU hosts Corey and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-4) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-4)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits TCU after Myles Corey scored 27 points in South Alabama’s 81-72 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Horned Frogs are 5-0 in home games. TCU averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in road games. South Alabama ranks second in the Sun Belt allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

TCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama scores 7.0 more points per game (74.2) than TCU allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 9.4 points.

Corey is averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.