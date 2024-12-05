TCU faces Xavier, aims for 5th straight home win

Xavier Musketeers (7-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs…

Xavier Musketeers (7-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Xavier looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Horned Frogs are 4-0 on their home court. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Xavier averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

TCU scores 72.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 66.6 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 8.4 points.

Ryan Conwell is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Musketeers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.