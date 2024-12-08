Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5;…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (5-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU faces Vanderbilt in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 5-3 in non-conference play. TCU is ninth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Commodores have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TCU is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Jason Edwards is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Commodores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

