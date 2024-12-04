Taylor leads Central Arkansas against Little Rock after 20-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Little Rock after Layne Taylor scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 87-68 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 at home. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Mwani Wilkinson leads the Trojans with 6.1 boards.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 5.0.

Little Rock is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Taylor is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.