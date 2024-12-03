Taylor leads Central Arkansas against Little Rock after 20-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Little Rock after Layne Taylor scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 87-68 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Trojans are 2-0 on their home court. Little Rock ranks sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 1.6.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 5.4.

Little Rock is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mwani Wilkinson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

Taylor is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.4 points and 2.1 steals.

