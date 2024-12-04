Taylor and Wright State host Detroit Mercy

Wright State Raiders (2-5) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-1) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on…

Wright State Raiders (2-5) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-1)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Detroit Mercy after Macie Taylor scored 24 points in Wright State’s 65-64 loss to the Findlay Oilers.

The Titans have gone 4-0 at home. Detroit Mercy is seventh in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Raiders are 0-3 on the road.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Titans.

Claire Henson is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

