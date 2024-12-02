Taylor and No. 20 Texas A&M host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas A&M faces Wake Forest after Wade Taylor IV scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 81-77 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 39.5 rebounds. Andersson Garcia leads the Aggies with 6.9 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 0-1 on the road. Wake Forest averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Texas A&M makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Wake Forest averages 69.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 67.3 Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Demon Deacons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

