Taylor, Air Force Falcons to face the Miami (OH) RedHawks

Air Force Falcons (2-6) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-2)

Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Air Force in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The RedHawks have gone 1-1 at home. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 3.2.

The Falcons are 0-2 on the road. Air Force gives up 67.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Air Force averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the RedHawks.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 18 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.