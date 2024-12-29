Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tate McCubbin scores 20…

Tate McCubbin scores 20 as Austin Peay rolls past Brescia 93-46

The Associated Press

December 29, 2024, 7:57 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 20 points and Austin Peay cruised to a 93-46 victory over Brescia on Sunday.

McCubbin also contributed eight rebounds for the Governors (5-8). Anton Brookshire scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 (5 for 12 from 3-point range). Isaac Haney went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Governors.

Damian Garcia led the way for the Bearcats with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up