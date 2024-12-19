Tarleton State visits Arkansas State for non-conference showdown

Tarleton State Texans (6-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-5) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Tarleton State Texans (6-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-5)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Tarleton State square off in non-conference action.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 in home games. Arkansas State averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Texans are 1-4 on the road. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Arieona Rosborough averaging 1.8.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

Rosborough is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

