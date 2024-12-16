Tarleton State Texans to visit UTEP Miners Monday

Tarleton State Texans (3-8) at UTEP Miners (6-3) El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -15.5;…

Tarleton State Texans (3-8) at UTEP Miners (6-3)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -15.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Tarleton State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Miners have gone 3-0 at home. UTEP is seventh in the CUSA with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Corey Camper Jr. averaging 7.3.

The Texans are 0-5 on the road. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 10.5 assists per game led by Izzy Miles averaging 2.0.

UTEP is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UTEP allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Miners.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Texans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.