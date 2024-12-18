Tarleton State Texans to visit Arkansas State Red Wolves Thursday

Tarleton State Texans (6-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-5) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State…

Tarleton State Texans (6-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-5)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State heads to Arkansas State for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The Red Wolves are 2-0 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Texans are 1-4 on the road. Tarleton State scores 57.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.1 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunae Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Karyn Sanford is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 5.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.